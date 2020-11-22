Sunderland are on the brink of completing a takeover, and The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus remain in ‘pole position’.

The pair have been going head-to-head with an unnamed American investor for the past few weeks.

Chairman Stewart Donald placed the club up for sale last year after fans called for a change in personnel at the top and since, the American investor and the pairing of Sartori and Dreyfus have been in talks.

Last week, it was reported by The Guardian that a deal had been ‘agreed’ between Donald, Sartori and Dreyfus for the pairing to take control of the club.

As part of the deal, Donald would retain a 15% stake in the club.

Tweeting earlier this morning, Nixon gave this update on the pending takeover:

Sartori and mate still in pole position https://t.co/wwJs5GRHaM — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 22, 2020

It’s coming at a drastic time for Sunderland – their 1-1 draw at Doncaster Rovers yesterday puts even more pressure on manager Phil Parkinson, with his side seemingly no closer to Championship promotion.

But fans are hopeful that the takeover will bring an end to their third-tier pain, bring an end to the contested reign of Parkinson, and set the club on it’s way to the top-flight.

It’s a frustrating process. Sartori – a current director at the club – and the 22-year-old Dreyfus could yet cause a stir if they complete their takeover.

But it’ll conclude some years of mismanagement from top to bottom. All fans can do is wait patiently, and hope that whoever comes in has the know-how and the backing to get Sunderland out of League One.