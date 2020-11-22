Southampton are reportedly interested in Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin, claims The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old is a graduate of the Stanley youth academy.

Having been part of the set-up at the likes of Wigan Athletic, Everton and Crewe Alexandra, he joined Accrington in 2017 and would sign his first professional contract in 2019.

Having made his debut for the club this season, Savin has now featured 10 times in League One for Accrington, keeping clean sheets in six of them.

On Twitter this morning, Nixon cited Southampton with an interest in the youngster:

Southampton. Keen on young Accrington keeper Savin. Just signed a deal. And keeping clean sheets for fun. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 22, 2020

Accrington currently sit in 9th-place of the League One table.

It’s been a strong start to the season for the club having taken 19 points from their opening 10 games – they have two or three games in hand on the other teams, and could yet jump into the top-six when the time comes.

Saving though has been one of their stars of the season.

He kept another clean sheet in their 0-0 draw at home to Lincoln City yesterday, proving a good result for the team and a positive outcome for young Savin.

It marked his third League one clean sheet in a row and Stanley’s fourth in a row in all competitions.

Given his breakthrough this season, it was always likely that some teams would be cited with an interest in Savin in the run-up to New Year.

Southampton could be a keen move for the youngster, and he could possibly seal the move and rejoin Stanley on loan.