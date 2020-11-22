Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at home to Norwich City in the Championship yesterday, and one Hayden Coulson has come under scrutiny.

The 22-year-old came off the bench yesterday and soon after, he’d be giving away the penalty that Teemu Pukki would convert, and eventually give Norwich the win with.

It capped a frustrating afternoon for Neil Warnock’s side and it brought an end to their 10-game undefeated streak.

Dropping down to 8th-place with the defeat, fans blasted Coulson for what was a needless challenge on Max Aarons inside the penalty box.

Having recently come into the side, Coulson has featured in each of Boro’s last five outings, starting three of them.

He broke into the side last term with 29 Championship appearances to his name and one goal, but he’s seemingly playing more of a back-up role this campaign.

