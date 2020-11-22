Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at home to Norwich City in the Championship yesterday, and one Hayden Coulson has come under scrutiny.

The 22-year-old came off the bench yesterday and soon after, he’d be giving away the penalty that Teemu Pukki would convert, and eventually give Norwich the win with.

It capped a frustrating afternoon for Neil Warnock’s side and it brought an end to their 10-game undefeated streak.

Dropping down to 8th-place with the defeat, fans blasted Coulson for what was a needless challenge on Max Aarons inside the penalty box.

Having recently come into the side, Coulson has featured in each of Boro’s last five outings, starting three of them.

He broke into the side last term with 29 Championship appearances to his name and one goal, but he’s seemingly playing more of a back-up role this campaign.

See what the Middlesbrough fans had to say on his performance on Twitter yesterday:

How on earth does Hayden Coulson have a pro contract 🤦‍♂️ can’t recall him ever doing anything good for us. — kirwin (@kaiirwinMFC) November 21, 2020

Warnock needs to take that one on the chin – game there for the taking and he brings on Coulson, who gives away a pen, and a competition winner. Still a good start to the season but will end up lowest scorers once again if not careful! #boro — andrew bailey (@andrewbailey89) November 21, 2020

I,m not sure what Coulson offers. Going forward offers absolutely nothing as his delivery is beyond poor. Defensively always suspect. Strange. #mfc #utb — James Poole (@JamesPoole10) November 21, 2020

Coulson is NOT a defender — Joe Sidgwick (@JoeSidgwick) November 21, 2020

Great impact Coulson has made — Tim C (@Tim_Media) November 21, 2020

Literally no need to make the challenge — Chris Edwards (@ChrisEd90172340) November 21, 2020