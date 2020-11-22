Ex-Football League man Dean Parrett has signed for Wealdstone, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has linked up with the National League side on a free transfer.

Parrett, who is 29 years old, was released by Stevenage at the end of last season and has found a new club now. He spent the past summer as a free agent weighing up his options.

The ex-England youth international is an experienced player and has racked up just under 250 appearances in his career to date.

Parrett started his career with spells as a youngster at QPR and Tottenham Hotspur and went onto have loan spells in the Football League at Aldershot Town, Plymouth Argyle, Charlton Athletic and Swindon Town.

He left Spurs on a permanent basis in 2013 to join Stevenage for the first time and spent three years with Boro, helping them gain promotion to League One in his first year.

Parrett then left for spells at AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham before returning to Broadhall Way last summer.

However, his last campaign there wasn’t as successful as his first and he found himself released after they were technically relegated to non-league, only to be saved by Macclesfield Town’s demise.

Parrett will now be looking to make an impact at Wealdstone. They currently sit 4th in the National League after an impressive start to the new season.

They are five points behind Torquay United at the top of the league.

Good signing for Wealdstone?