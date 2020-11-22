Management turmoil at Prenton Park, Mike Jackson lasted just four months before Nicola and Mark Palios decided he wasn’t good enough, and turned to journeyman Keith Hill to save the season.

Last week, the same Tranmere squad turned a 2-0 half-time deficit into a 4-3 last gasp victory over Port Vale, and yesterday the SWA thumped Grimsby 5-0 to heap more pressure onto Mariners boss Ian Holloway.

In truth, the game was over at half-time. A James Vaughan Brace (including a penalty) and goals from Peter Clarke and fan favourite Otis Khan had given the home team a 4-0 advantage, allowing the SWA a second half of calm football, Paul Lewis adding a killer blow four minutes from time to give the home fans (watching online) an icing on the cake moment.

More will be made of the two managers than the result, in truth the Tranmere fans may not have liked Keith Hill as an appointment, the club having a tradition of trying new things, Jackson before him hadn’t worked, but few can criticise Micky Mellon for his tenure, and to a degree Gary Brabin before him.

Hill brings a backroom staff and a wealth of experience, but truthfully not much success, and a brand of football more familiar with huff and puff, than slick passing attacks, so it is fair to say a five nil win as a first home game is almost a requirement to keep the SWA onside.

Holloway, however may be packing his suitcase as we speak, having spent most of November bowing out of cup competitions.

Losing in the FA cup to Dagenham and Redbridge, and the Trophy losing to Leicester U21 and Hull, a fortuitous victory versus barrow aside, the victory at Leyton Orient back on the 17th October seems forever ago, losing to Harrogate and Forest Green would have hurt the fans, claiming draws against Stevenage and Carlisle, simply not good enough. Three wins from eleven, and 20th in the table is enough of a reason for the fans to want change.

Time will tell, on both managers, but change doesn’t always bring good fortune, and some of the out-of-work managers would not sit well with the Mariner fans.