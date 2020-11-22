According to a story from the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Bournemouth are interested in exploring a loan move for Manchester United stopper Dean Henderson. However, their hopes could very well be scuppered with Premier League duo Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion also interested.

23-year-old Henderson rose to prominence at Old Trafford, moving up the goalkeeping ladder, after shining in two loan spells at Sheffield United between 2018-2020. It was his form at Bramall Lane that saw him depose Sergio Romero at Old Trafford and move up in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reckoning.

However, the young stopper, despite his improved form, has been unable to shift Manchester United no.1 David De Gea from Solskjaer’s thinking. Nixon writes, that after gaining his first England cap, that Henderson “would jump at the chance of first-team football.”

Commenting that Henderson will need games with the postponed Euros on next year’s wishlist, Nixon mentions that the United stopper is up against Arron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone and Alex McCarthy who are all playing regularly in the Premier League.

Nixon comments that Bournemouth “are already exploring a loan move” for Henderson as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after relegation at the end of last season.

However, the Cherries interest could be stymied by the fact that Henderson is said to prefer a Premier League move – a sideways step rather than a step down. This is where Bournemouth could suffer loan heartache.

Nixon more than makes this obvious when he adds that “Leeds and Brighton may look at a loan deal in January” whilst adding the caveat that “[Manchester] United will have the final say” in any deal.

Leeds United, newly promoted to the Premier League, have placed their faith in youngster Illan Meslier but might wish to withdraw him from the firing line with the Whites currently leaking goals. Brighton will be looking to also shore up at the back in order to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle as the campaign wears on.

Will Bournemouth be able to convince Manchester United to loan Dean Henderson?