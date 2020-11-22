Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke scored twice to help his side on their way to a fine 4-2 comeback win over Reading in the Championship yesterday.

The 23-year-old was previously one of the Premier League’s most joked about players; his goals-to-games ratio was terrible, in fairness, and Solanke would come under online stick with every performance.

When his Bournemouth side were relegated last season it looked like the Englishman’s career would take it’s next downturn.

But in fact, Solanke dropping down to the Championship is seemingly the best thing to happen in his career so far – he’s four goals in 12 Championship outings this season, and three assists.

He makes up part of a front-three that is quickly looking like the division’s best – Solanke alongside Arnaut Danjuma and David Brooks have scored 11 goals between them.

A product of the Chelsea academy, Solanke rose through the ranks in West London and was quickly tipped as one of the ‘next best’ strikers in the country.

READ: Bournemouth interested in Manchester United goalkeeper

Liverpool saw his potential and brought him straight from Chelsea’s development team, into their starting line-up, and this is where things went downhill for Solanke.

He made 21 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in the 2017/18 season, scoring once and becoming the brunt of jokes from Reds fans.

After that season, he was demoted, and quickly shipped off to Bournemouth where his Premier League angst would only continue – he managed just three top-flight goals in 42 appearances for the Cherries.

Now in the Championship, Solanke already has the same amount of goals in 12 appearances, than he did in 63 Premier League outings.

Jason Tindall must take some of the credit for, not only Solanke’s emergence but his for the way his whole side are playing, and working their way gradually to the top of the pile.

But Solanke has shown a mentality that few footballers have; to take all the flack that he has done, drop down to the Championship and rediscover his form, that takes some doing.

At 23-years-old, Solanke could yet fulfil that early potential, and become the Premier League striker that Liverpool so thought he would be.