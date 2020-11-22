Tranmere Rovers have appointed Keith Hill as their new manager, as announced by their official club website. 

The League Two side have chosen the experienced boss as the man to replace Mike Jackson.

Hill, who is 51 years old, will be joined by Ian Dawes and Andy Parkinson on his backroom staff. The popular duo did an impressive job in caretaker charge and will continue to be involved with the first-team despite the change in management.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Sport

Their new manager has won promotion from the fourth tier twice before as a manager, both coming at Rochdale.

Hill has also previously managed Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers, the latter of whom he was sacked by at the end of last season.

He is pleased to have joined Tranmere now and has said: “I’m delighted to be joining Tranmere. It’s a Club which has the facilities and the players to achieve promotion and that will be my aim. I can’t wait to get started, and I am only sorry that my first games will be without the supporters in attendance.”

Here is how some of their fans have reacted on Twitter to his appointment:

