Tranmere Rovers have appointed Keith Hill as their new manager, as announced by their official club website.

The League Two side have chosen the experienced boss as the man to replace Mike Jackson.

Hill, who is 51 years old, will be joined by Ian Dawes and Andy Parkinson on his backroom staff. The popular duo did an impressive job in caretaker charge and will continue to be involved with the first-team despite the change in management.

Their new manager has won promotion from the fourth tier twice before as a manager, both coming at Rochdale.

Hill has also previously managed Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers, the latter of whom he was sacked by at the end of last season.

He is pleased to have joined Tranmere now and has said: “I’m delighted to be joining Tranmere. It’s a Club which has the facilities and the players to achieve promotion and that will be my aim. I can’t wait to get started, and I am only sorry that my first games will be without the supporters in attendance.”

Here is how some of their fans have reacted on Twitter to his appointment:

Pressures on. This is so underwhelming. Ex Bolton as well. If this doesn’t work out, it’s on the owners heads I’m afraid. Throw in the shambles of the season tickets and they’re really skating on thin ice. — Matthew Smith (@smithyTRFC) November 21, 2020

Initially wasn’t happy, but got to give Keith Hill a chance. Pressure is on from game 1, but tbh, if he plays attacking football and it’s enjoyable to watch, it’s an upgrade on Jacko. Let’s just see what happens. #trfc #swa — matt (@matt15y) November 21, 2020

Reality is, we could win 5 on the bounce now but if we then lose 2 Keith Hill will be under pressure. He has got zero margin for error this season just because of who he is. A dangerous move by MP and it’s obvious what most fans think of the plan #TRFC — OhBirkenhead (@OhBirkenhead) November 21, 2020

Imagine how @Dawesie10 and Parky are feeling. Going 5 unbeaten winning the game after 33 minutes then being replaced by Keith Hill. All I can do is apologise to both for the hard work they did and the poor reward from it.#SWA #TRFC — Cyriocosmus Elegans 🕷️ (@Cyriocosmus) November 21, 2020

Chairman doesn't want a journeyman manager. 🤔

Linked with Adkins. 👍

Linked with Cowley. 😮

Dawes wins 5 on the spin. 😀#trfc appoint Keith Hill. 😣 — WHEMO (@Will_ONeill) November 21, 2020

Another mediocre appointment just like the last one, absolutely no ambition this club, trying to spin it as the best candidate is the biggest insult!! — Steve Grundy (@SteveGrundy15) November 21, 2020

As expected Hill named as manager but great to keep Dawes, hopefully they work well as a team and it’s not just one the club have demanded of any manager coming in, as Hill normally takes Flitcroft #TRFC — Carl Barrow (@wheel1e1967) November 21, 2020

The team played for Dawes. The team came together for Dawes. There is no ambition in Keith Hill.#TRFC #SWA — Matt McArdle (@MattMcardlx) November 21, 2020

