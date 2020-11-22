Wigan Athletic lost 2-1 at home to Oxford United in League One yesterday, marking a sixth-straight defeat in all competitions for the Latics.

After a goalless first-half, Karl Robinson’s side took a second-half lead through Matt Taylor, doubling it late on through James Henry.

Thelo Aasgaard scored his first senior goal a few minutes after Oxford’s second, but it would prove to be just a consolation goal for the home side.

Now sitting in 23rd-place of the League One table, there weren’t many positives to take home – one man who seemed to impress Tics fans though was striker Kyle Joseph.

The Scot has come into the side of late and has now featured in Wigan’s last five matches. He ran his heart out yesterday and it caught the eye of the watching fans.

See what the Wigan fans had to say on Twitter about Joseph’s performance yesterday:

Star Man thoughts? Not exactly jumping out, but thought Kyle Joseph ran his blood to water, and Jamie Jones made a number of good saves…anyone else? #wafc — Paul Kendrick (@PKendrickWIG) November 21, 2020

Completely outplayed by Oxford today, players look shot of confidence. In desperate need of a new owners and a manager. Only positive today Kyle Joseph, looks a player. #wafc — Joe woods (@J_W18) November 21, 2020

What a clearance!!! Take a bow Kyle Joseph!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #wafc — Mike Jenks (@mikecjenks) November 21, 2020

Only one to get any hint of excitement going was Joseph. That was just by running. — Mike Prescott (@mikeyprescott) November 21, 2020

Mom between 3 for me. Joseph was our only bright spark in the final third till Thelo came on and looked dangerous running at their defence, although he should've buried his chance. Tilt had a solid game and Jones made several good saves. (Obi did quite well too today) #wafc — Gaz Tic (@gaz_tic) November 21, 2020

A tough watch. No presence in midfield. No threat in box. Joseph looked good when he ran. Tift and James decent. Oh dear #wafc — Phil Crompton (@PhilCrompton3) November 21, 2020

I like Joseph but he can’t keep missing a big chance every game. How’s he missed that!? #wafc — JamesSaintLatic (@JamesSaintLatic) November 21, 2020