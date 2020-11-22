Wigan Athletic lost 2-1 at home to Oxford United in League One yesterday, marking a sixth-straight defeat in all competitions for the Latics.

After a goalless first-half, Karl Robinson’s side took a second-half lead through Matt Taylor, doubling it late on through James Henry.

Thelo Aasgaard scored his first senior goal a few minutes after Oxford’s second, but it would prove to be just a consolation goal for the home side.

Now sitting in 23rd-place of the League One table, there weren’t many positives to take home – one man who seemed to impress Tics fans though was striker Kyle Joseph.

The Scot has come into the side of late and has now featured in Wigan’s last five matches. He ran his heart out yesterday and it caught the eye of the watching fans.

See what the Wigan fans had to say on Twitter about Joseph’s performance yesterday: