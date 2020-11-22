Sheffield Wednesday, hampered by Josh Windass’ early straight red card, went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Preston North End at Deepdale. However, more worrying that that result is news that on-loan striker Jack Marriott is out for the remainder of 2020 with a calf injury.

Marriott is on loan at the South Yorkshire club from Championship basement side Derby County. He’d appeared in all of Wednesday’s previous 11 league games, scoring once against Luton Town in a 2-1 loss to the Hatters.

Most known for his goal-laden season at Peterborough United, Marriott was snapped up by Derby County for around £3m in late-July 2018. Since then, he’s featured in 86 games for the Rams, scoring 17 goals and providing 9 assists. Two of those goals were instrumental in knocking Leeds United out of the Championship playoffs.

However, according to words spoken by Tony Pulis after the Preston defeat, he will play no further part in Wednesday’s 2020 portion of the 2020/21 campaign with his calf injury proving to be sufficiently grievous enough to warrant an extended stay on the treatment table – leaving the Owls a goalscorer short.

Speaking on Marriott’s injury, Owls boss Pulis had the following to say:

“Jack’s back at Derby. I think he’s going to be long term. He has a calf injury and I think it is going to be for six to seven weeks.”

Marriott’s absence and return to Pride Park for treatment leaves the lowly Owls shortmanned in a squad already struggling in front of goal. Across 12 games this season, Wednesday have scored just six goals and don’t seem to have that spark in front of goal. Marriott’s absence will add to that doubt and January is a long way and many games away.

Will Sheffield Wednesday miss Jack Marriott after calf injury ends 2020 stay?