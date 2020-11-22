Gillingham assistant boss Paul Raynor believes they did enough to win against Charlton Athletic yesterday, as per a report by Kent Online.

The Gills drew 1-1 with high-flying Charlton at Priestfield.

The hosts’ goalkeeper Jack Bonham saved a first-half penalty from Conor Washington.

Steve Evans’ side then took the lead in the second-half through a controversial penalty from Jordan Graham, after Chris Gunter was adjudged to have fouled John Akinde.

The Addicks levelled it up shortly after through Chuks Aneke to share the spoils and take a point back to London with them.

Raynor has looked back on the game: “Reflecting on the game it was two points dropped and we are disappointed. We expect and want to win every game.

“It was a good performance but it is about taking chances. Vadaine Oliver, we should be talking about a hat-trick really, in terms of chances he had but he has been brilliant for us. He was disappointed that he didn’t take one of them but he will bounce back and score more goals for us.”

He added: “I thought we were a constant threat all over the pitch, big John (Akinde) coming on and being a real power house and Vadaine (Oliver) winning his flick ons, the two wide boys coming in, we looked really good but we looked solid at the back as well.”

The result leaves Gillingham in 15th place and comfortably in mid-table. Whilst Charlton remain in the Play-Offs and two points off the top two.

It is safe to say some of their fans weren’t happy with the referee after he gave the Gills their penalty. Here is how they reacted on Twitter, as per The72.

