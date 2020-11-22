Sunderland were denied a win at Doncaster Rovers in League One yesterday, owing to a late equaliser from Rovers’ Fejiri Okenabirhie.

The pressure continues to mount of Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson who’s now without a win in four in all competitions.

His side had a half-time lead yesterday thanks to Grant Leadbitter opening the scoring on the brink of half-time but Parkinson failed to make any changes until the 82nd minute, and he paid the price for it.

His team looked flat and one man who stood out as particularly poor yesterday was striker Charlie Wyke.

The 27-year-old has scored four League One goals this season and has featured in all 12 of their matches, but he in particular came under scrutiny from fans for his performance yesterday.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to Twitter to share their dismay with the striker, and here’s what some of them had to say: