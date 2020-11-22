Sunderland were denied a win at Doncaster Rovers in League One yesterday, owing to a late equaliser from Rovers’ Fejiri Okenabirhie.

The pressure continues to mount of Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson who’s now without a win in four in all competitions.

His side had a half-time lead yesterday thanks to Grant Leadbitter opening the scoring on the brink of half-time but Parkinson failed to make any changes until the 82nd minute, and he paid the price for it.

READ: ‘Bargain bin appointment’ – Sunderland fans fuming with key figure after FA Cup exit

His team looked flat and one man who stood out as particularly poor yesterday was striker Charlie Wyke.

The 27-year-old has scored four League One goals this season and has featured in all 12 of their matches, but he in particular came under scrutiny from fans for his performance yesterday.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to Twitter to share their dismay with the striker, and here’s what some of them had to say:

I’ve been knocked for having a go at Wyke, so I agree with what you say. If #Safc rely on him to lead the line, we’ll never get out of EFL1. — James Taylor (@cynicalkind) November 21, 2020

I’m firmly in the #parkyout camp but we totally dominated them in midfield & defensive today. The BIG problem is Charlie Wyke. He can’t hold the ball or link up play, he’s poor in the air, gives fouls away & is an awful finisher! He is a BIG problem and it needs addressed #SAFC — Mark Savage (@mksavage73) November 21, 2020

If there’s no strikers in the box, of course Hulme’s crosses won’t find a man #Safc. Wyke is a plank. — James Taylor (@cynicalkind) November 21, 2020

#SAFC Wyke back to his awful self I'd give him 2/10 for today — Peterfeet (@petefeet67) November 21, 2020

Time for a change. Nothing is sticking with Wyke. Change it please. #safc — Richard (@DHT_MrP) November 21, 2020

Wyke has been hopeless today #safc — Gordon (@gordonfarhaway) November 21, 2020

Charlie Wyke needs to wake up the game is going on around him #safc — The Baz. (@paulbasnett10) November 21, 2020