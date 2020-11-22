Bournemouth are interested in Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, as per a report by The Sun.

The Cherries are ‘exploring’ a potential loan move for the highly-rated stopper.

Henderson, who is 23 years old, is believed to be eyeing a loan move away this winter to get some more game time under his belt.

However, he would rather stay in the Premier League than drop back into the Championship, with Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion mentioned as possible destinations in January.

Henderson spent the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield United and helped Chris Wilder’s side gain promotion to the top flight before impressing last term.

He played 86 games for the Blades in all competitions and became a popular player at Bramall Lane.

Henderson returned to Manchester United over the summer but has been used as David de Gea’s back-up so far in this campaign.

He is eager to move out on loan from Old Trafford again to get more game time. He has previously had stints at Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town earlier in his career.

Bournemouth currently play Asmir Begovic but Henderson would be an eye catching signing in the second tier and would boost their promotion hopes.

It would take some doing for the Cherries to lure him back to the Championship but stranger things have happened.

Henderson’s may well leave United in the next transfer window on loan, but a move to a fellow Premier League side in more likely.

