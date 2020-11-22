Cap-wearing Tony Pulis was a quick replacement for an underwhelming performance from Garry Monk at Sheffield Wednesday. He failed to gain points in his first game in charge after a 1-0 defeat to Preston North End. However, in words carried by the Yorkshire Post, he dropped a big hint about transfer direction in January.

Veteran coach Pulis is tasked with dragging the Owls away from the lower reaches of the table.A reprieve from an EFL-imposed 12 penalty points for FFP irregularities saw the South Yorkshire club move into positive points territory. Unfortunately, hampered by an early red card for Josh Windass, Wednesday went down 1-0 to the Lilywhites at Deepdale.

Tom Barkhuizen’s goal early in the second half was all that split the two sides in an eagerly-contested fixture. It was a result which saw the Owls stay second-bottom and three points shy of safety from the relegation zone.

Wednesday are beset by injuries, first-teamers Dominic Iorfa, Jack Marriott and Aden Flint are all long-term absentees whose presence will be missed as the season wears on. Another absentee, the suspended Kadeem Harris, was name-checked by Pulis in his post-match comments.

Commenting on this absence, plus a longer-term thought on the matter, Pulis commented:

“We missed (suspended winger Kadeem) Harris today and he’ll give us pace and hopefully a little bit of quality down the sides of the pitch. That’s one of the areas we certainly need to address, I think everybody I engage with has mentioned that area. It’s no surprise.“

That comment of “one of the areas we certainly need to address” is proof positive enough that it will be an avenue explored by Wednesday in the upcoming January transfer window. The winter window will be the saving grace for Tony Pulis but it is a saving grace that is 39 days and multiple games away for the Owls and their fans.

Will Tony Pulis be enough to stop the rot at Sheffield Wednesday and keep them in the Championship?