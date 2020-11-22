AFC Wimbledon midfielder Quaine Bartley is attracting plenty of Premier League interest, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The youngster is on the radar of top flight trio Leeds United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Bartley, who is 16 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is expected to make his debut for Wimbledon this season despite his tender age.

He is already training with the League One sides’ first-team and is hoping to push for a place in their match day squad over the next few months.

Bartley spent time in the academy at Tottenham Hotspur before being released by the London club earlier this year. He was subsequently snapped up by the Dons in what looks to be an inspired bit of business now.

Leeds are no strangers to delving into the lower leagues to bolster their youth ranks. They signed Under-23’s duo Liam McCarron and Joe Gelhardt from Carlisle United and Wigan Athletic respectively, and could see Bartley as their next potential recruit.

Chelsea and Arsenal’s links to the teenager show how promising he is and it will be interesting to see if they move for him.

Wimbledon beat Rochdale yesterday at Scotland after an injury-time winner from Ethan Chislett. Their boss, Glyn Hodges, told their website: “The boys who played were brilliant, the boys that came on turned the game and they were fantastic, plus the lads that travelled and didn’t play. It’s a great group, they are a good bunch of boys, and there’s plenty of game-time for them ahead.”

Next up for the Dons is Gillingham on Tuesday.