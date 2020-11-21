William Shakespeare wrote, in Romeo and Juliet, “They stumble that run fast” when talking about those who make rash decisions without adequate preparation. In a round-about way, that pretty much sums up Bradford City at the moment.

Whilst many would have expected the Bantams to be making strides towards the top-six, these thoughts couldn’t be further from the truth. After today’s 3-0 loss at Salford – a game where they were undone in the first 45 minutes – Bradford City sit in 19th place on 13 points and just five points shy of the bottom two.

It is safe to say that this situation is not meeting the expectations that Bantams fans have of their side. It must be remembered that Bradford City do pack their stadium, Valley Parade, week-in, week-out with season ticket holders. They continue to do so, fans returning in their droves.

With the drop-off in form and results and the subsequent slide down the table, fans have been asking for answers and posing many questions. One of the main questions on the mind of some fans is how the is all going to be arrested and turned around.

The buck has to stop somewhere. With football being essentially a results-driven business, many are hinting that the buck must stop with manager Stuart McCall. Some of these fans have taken to Twitter to air their views in light of City’s capitulation in the opening 45 minutes against Salford City. Here’s a selection of what some have had to say on the matter.

Bradford City fans ask where the buck will stop

Stop making excuses for McCall, he supposedly coaches the players all week & signed a lot of them. We are worse off than under Bowyer that’s a fact. He’s just not good enough. #bcafc — Ian Hemmens (@IHemmens) November 21, 2020

Jesus wept. We just let him walk through. This season isn’t going to get any better. Change needed I’m afraid; McCall out #bcafc — Rich (@CasualBantam) November 21, 2020

Clowns on here still defending McCall #bcafc — Rob Halley (@Robsterhal) November 21, 2020

Why’s Stuart McCall never on the touchline, it’s always Kenny Black? What sort of management is that? #BCAFC — Andrew Mehrem (@AndrewMehrem4) November 21, 2020

Time for McCall to go I’m afraid. He’s not the right man for this job unfortunately. Can say he was screwed over by Edin last time fair enough. But the club and playing squad is unfortunately a very different and lame beast to what it was then #bcafc — Chris Taylor (@Chris_Taylor32) November 21, 2020

Cant believe I'd ever miss Bower-Ball but I'd take that every day over McCall style. Drop to 21st if the teams below win their games in hand #BCAFC — Jordan (@Jordan91Dixon) November 21, 2020

19th place, 3 wins in 12 games, and playing some awful football. Imagine anyone else turning in that sort of form and everyone would be calling for their head.

McCall needs to go now #BCAFC — Chris Flynn (@flynni86) November 21, 2020

Rupp, Rhodes and McCall OUT #BCAFC — Mac 🔴🔶🇭🇰 (@MilligansJr) November 21, 2020

McCall out Parkinson in #bcafc — Owen Coulter (@OwenCoulter05) November 21, 2020

