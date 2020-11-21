William Shakespeare wrote, in Romeo and Juliet, “They stumble that run fast” when talking about those who make rash decisions without adequate preparation. In a round-about way, that pretty much sums up Bradford City at the moment.

Whilst many would have expected the Bantams to be making strides towards the top-six, these thoughts couldn’t be further from the truth. After today’s 3-0 loss at Salford – a game where they were undone in the first 45 minutes – Bradford City sit in 19th place on 13 points and just five points shy of the bottom two.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

It is safe to say that this situation is not meeting the expectations that Bantams fans have of their side. It must be remembered that Bradford City do pack their stadium, Valley Parade, week-in, week-out with season ticket holders. They continue to do so, fans returning in their droves.

Read: Bradford City fans tear into side after 3-0 horror half vs Salford

With the drop-off in form and results and the subsequent slide down the table, fans have been asking for answers and posing many questions. One of the main questions on the mind of some fans is how the is all going to be arrested and turned around.

Harry Murphy/Getty Images Sport

The buck has to stop somewhere. With football being essentially a results-driven business, many are hinting that the buck must stop with manager Stuart McCall. Some of these fans have taken to Twitter to air their views in light of City’s capitulation in the opening 45 minutes against Salford City. Here’s a selection of what some have had to  say on the matter.

Bradford City fans ask where the buck will stop

Should Bradford City's hierarchy get rid or keep Stuart McCall?

Get rid.

Early. Give new man a chance.

Keep.

McCall can pull it back.