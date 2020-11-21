Joel Pereira endured a disastrous debut in his first game for Huddersfield Town. The Swiss born Portuguese goalkeeper struggled in a disappointing performance as Huddersfield lost out to Stoke 4-3.

Pereira who is on loan at Huddersfield from Manchester United arrived at the club in August, and was expected to provide competition to Ben Hamer.

Hamer however has been impressive for Huddersfield so far this season, and with him missing the match due to a family member having Covid 19, it was Pereira’s opportunity to impress the Huddersfield Town faithful.

The first half particularly was poor from Pereira, as the Manchester Untied loanee conceded three goals and appeared to lack confidence.

It was a tough game for him, being thrown in at the deep-end and it’s worth pointing out Joe Bursik struggled for Stoke as well.

Nonetheless Pereira was poor, and some Huddersfield fans have expressed their feelings on Twitter:

Just watched the highlights. Hearts fans weren't lying about Joel Pereira were they? I never thought I'd miss Ben Hamer — Ryan (@RyanHTAFC) November 21, 2020

How is this keeper employed by Man United??? #htafc — Chris Cooper (@SoftladCooper) November 21, 2020

Has Pereira won a competition to play for #htafc today. At fault for all 4 goals. — Rob Tomlinson (@1RobTomlinson) November 21, 2020

Send this keeper back to united. Fuming. #htafc — Nadia Daniela (@nadiapisana) November 21, 2020

Classic reason why the playing out from the back has it's limits. Lot of people slate Hamer but Pereira is having a nightmare game. #htafc — StephenThirkill (@StephenThirkill) November 21, 2020