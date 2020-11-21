Two mystery injuries pre-match turned out to be two regular starters, and Ipswich Town, forced into changes looked disjointed because of it.

With Gwion Edwards and Oli Hawkins out injured, and Andre Dozzell serving a suspension, Ipswich stood firm with their not so popular 4-3-3, Kayden Jackson leading the line, although forwards were not to be the headliners on a cold November afternoon.

Just four minutes in, Shrewsbury’s Shaun Whalley fell heavily after a soft entanglement with loanee Mark McGuiness, a confident Oliver Norburn, powering home from the spot.

Ipswich we’re to dominate possession from then on in, but with little threat, Jackson having a chance on 11 minutes but not finding the net.

After Jon Nolan, had to leave the pitch injured on 22 minutes, Jack Lankester found himself joining the action in an unfamiliar role, completing a midfield academy graduate trio with Bishop and McGavin.

The biggest talking point was to be the non-penalty award for Toto Nsiala being shoved by Ebanks-Landell.

Shilow Tracey was causing problems for the Ipswich defence, but the half drew to a close with the visitors ahead 1-0.

The second-half saw an early substitution with Emyr Huws replacing an injured Bishop, with the rate that Ipswich Towns midfielders are hitting the injury list, Paul Lambert may have to play on Tuesday.

The game heaved to and fro, with neither team looking to be taking control, although Shrewsbury did have the better of the chances, until on 65 minutes when Ipswich introduced James Norwood and Keanan Bennett’s to the game.

Ipswich began to attack, with the irritating Norwood disrupting the solid defensive line, whilst Bennett’s, keen to impress took grasp of several loose balls, moving the team around and creating positive play.

Shrewsbury seemed happy to sit back, but a low whipped ball from Bennett’s found itself nicely lodged in the net, thanks to Ebanks-Landell’s fluffed clearance, 1-1.

Shrewsbury still seemed happy to sit back until the last five minutes, when a flurry of attacking manoeuvres saw a succession of chances, both teams appeared to be chasing the win, when in the 97th minute Ipswich struck, Alan Judge, having fed an unsuccessful ball into the box moved the play wide for a cross onto the close range head of Jack Lankester, a perhaps undeserved 2-1 lead with seconds to play.

There would still be time for Norwood to waste, however Shrewsbury had the chance to equalise, when a ball into the box was not claimed by Town stopper Holy, a spectator whilst the ball pinged around at close range.

Thankfully the whistle went moments later and Paul Lambert’s men claimed the points.