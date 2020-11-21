Stoke City held off a Huddersfield Town comeback, to take a 4-3 victory in a chaotic game at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Terriers took a deserved lead when Dutch midfielder Carel Eiting added his second goal in as many games.

However the visitors switched off shortly after, and Tyrese Campbell added two goals in as many minutes for Stoke to turn the game on it’s head.

Huddersfield then replied to level the game, a lovely finish from Belgian winger Issac Mbenza in the 40th minute.

However that wasn’t it for the first half, a mistake from Joel Pereira allowed Campbell space for a shot that deflected off Richard Stearman to make it 3-2.

The drama continued after half time, an excellent solo effort from Sam Clucas restored the Potters two goal cushion.

And although Huddersfield replied again to make it 4-3 through a Naby Sarr header, the Senegalese defenders first goal from the club, the Terriers couldn’t find another goal to level the game.

A good win for Stoke who were far from their best.

Verdict:

Ultimately it was a crazy game in Staffordshire. Huddersfield dominated the possession, but Stoke had the better chances.

Isaac Mbenza had an impressive game for Huddersfield, with a lovely goal and an assist.

But the man of the match without a doubt was Tyrese Campbell, a really impressive display from the young English striker who took his two goals well, and could have even had a hat trick.

The win takes Stoke to 7th just outside the playoffs, while Huddersfield drop to 16th.