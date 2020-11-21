Bradford City are a side where many fans would have hoped for a season that pushed towards the playoffs rather than slid towrds relegation. However, it is the latter that applies as the Bantams continue to stumble from pillar to post like a punch-drunk boxer on their last legs – only pride holding them up.

That’s certainly the case today as the West Yorkshire outfit sit at half-time staring at the remains of a horror half of football and an abjectly awful 3-0 deficit. That was as bad as it got in the first-half but it could have been a whole lot worse.

Luke Burgess (8′) opened the scoring for Salford and it was a lead doubled when Ian Henderson (21′) scored after a Tom Clarke assist. In time added-on at the end of the first-half, Burgess (45+1′) added to his early opener for his second of the afternoon and Salford’s 3rd.

Staring down the barrel of a big loss at the half, Stuart McCall’s response was immediate. Ben Richards-Everton, Harry Pritchard and Gareth Evans were hauled off and replaced by Dylan Mottley-Henry, Kian Scales and Levi Sutton. Three bold changes made by the wily Scot in an all-or-nothing approach to the second period.

As the second period wore on, the goal haemorrage seemed to have stopped but the damage had already been done with the three-goal opening half blast. It was a game that was to see the Bantams drop to 18th position with just 13 points on the board – eight points away from the play-off places.

It was a Salford win that moved the ‘Class-of-92’ run side to 9th on 19 points and just two points shy of the last playoff place currently in the grasp of Exeter City.

It was a loss that has defintely gotten Bradford City fans on Twitter already and they are definitely critical of what they’ve seen from today’s performance. He is a selection of responses from Bantams fans.

Jesus wept. We just let him walk through. This season isn’t going to get any better. Change needed I’m afraid; McCall out #bcafc — Rich (@CasualBantam) November 21, 2020

Absolutely shockingly crap that #bcafc we have won 3 games all year against teams below us. Just awful. — BCBCFBCFCOK (@ben2304) November 21, 2020

It seems like we're playing with a man less, it's as if every teams had a full pre season and we've just had our first game.. #bcafc — Stefan Mateo (@M473O) November 21, 2020

Our squad is genuinely non league standard, all that work from 2012-2017 and we’re back where we started, losing interest rapidly now, week after week it’s just awful. Massive change needed #bcafc — luke (@LukeDyson1903) November 21, 2020

Lack of skill. Lack of fight. Lack of fitness. Another good week to be a city fan! 😂 Absolute embarrassment. #bcafc — Ady (@adyc2016) November 21, 2020

This jigsaw we are putting together I'm guessing charity shop yea #BCAFC — Heavensentcitygent (@Roebi1kanobi1) November 21, 2020

Stuart will be praying fans can’t return this season, do he doesn’t have to listen to us tell him and the team the truth @BBCWYS @officialbantams #Bcafc — matthew wilkinson (@matthewbcafc) November 21, 2020

Tom Clarke outpacing our players tells you everything you need to know. He’s not fast, it’s just this hapless bunch of wasters simply aren’t bothered. Limited talent but zero desire. So sad to see and buck stops with one man. #bcafc — John (@JohnHutchinson) November 21, 2020

When we get the ball, teams force us to go backwards. When our opponents get the ball, we retreat and open up 🤔 #bcafc — Del Rio (@I_am_Del_Rio) November 21, 2020

#bcafc It was a good job we had the free midweek so we could spend 7 days working on…err….? — Dave Firth (@DaveFirth1982) November 21, 2020

We going to shoot or what? #bcafc — Nick (@Bantamanic) November 21, 2020

