Luton Town drew 1-1 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

After a goalless first-half, Luke Berry opened the scoring for Luton, only for it to be cancelled out by Sam Gallagher three minutes later.

The 28-year-old Berry is in his third full-season at the club having joined from Cambridge United part way through the 2017/18 campaign.

He’s played more of a back-up role in the past two seasons though, featuring 21 times in their League One promotion season, and 21 times in their last campaign.

This season though, with nine Championship appearances to his name and two goals, Berry looks to be making an imprint on this side.

It’s been a fine start to the season for Luton and they look to be dark horses for a top-six spot.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to praise Berry this afternoon, and here’s what they had to say:

Luton legend the absolute beauty — Daniel (@danielmelly_) November 21, 2020

Feel like he’s gone under the radar a bit this season so far, been very consistent — Jordan (@jordanfarrar13) November 21, 2020

Love that Luke Berry👌🏼 — Max (@Max_LTFC) November 21, 2020

Imo class player looks like a proper championship player now — Callum (@callumLtfc) November 21, 2020