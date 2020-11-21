Following the departure of Eddie Howe, a relegated Bournemouth side could have gone down the traditional route of appointing a manager with experience in guiding teams out of the Championship.

Instead, they trusted Jason Tindall and are rightfully reaping the rewards. The assistant turned main man had never experienced life in the spotlight before this season.

He was always the right-hand man and not the centre man. Yet, when the Cherries needed a replacement for the departed Howe, Tindall was the man they turned to at the Vitality.

Many questions were asked about this decision. Handing a manager their managerial debut is a risky move at the best of times. To do it fresh from Premier League relegation is an even more absurd concept.

But, with the appointment of Tindall, Bournemouth did exactly that and have been rewarded ever since.

The Cherries, following a stunning 4-2 victory over Reading, currently sit second in the Championship, primed and ready to make a significant title push.

It has been a promising start for their new manager who crucially spent years within Howe’s coaching team, learning and creating a bond with the players – and that has been the key.

Tindall didn’t need that settling in period to get to know the players; after years at the club, he had already formed a crucial understanding with them.

Where Howe’s former assistant lacked in experience, he made up for with his bond with the squad – something which perhaps persuaded those at the Vitality to make the appointment.

Now, currently sitting second, the Cherries must continue to trust Tindall as they head into the all-important festive period with the hope of securing season-defining results.