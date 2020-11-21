Queens Park Rangers drew 1-1 at home to Watford in the Championship today.

Mark Warburton’s side fell to an early deficit when Ben Wilmot scored for Watford, largely at the fault of QPR defender Conor Masterson.

The 22-year-old, former Liverpool player and Republic of Ireland U21 international has played a sporadic role of QPR’s season to date, stepping in today for Rob Dickie.

It was his first start in three and he came under some mounting online criticism following Watford’s opening goal, with plenty of fans taking to Twitter to share their dismay.

QPR have long had defensive issues under Warburton and with 16 goals already concede this season, those same problems don’t seem to be going away.

The West Londoners edge closer to the drop zone after today, and here we take a look at what the fans had to say on Masterson’s earlier error, and overall performance:

Mate, can't stick that on Warburton. Masterson should be clearing that every day of the week. — Julian J (@cockneyoctopus) November 21, 2020

It’s the managers fault that masterson completely missed the ball — sonnyStacks (@StacksSonny) November 21, 2020

#qpr vs watford … is Dickey injured ? … Masterson is awful…cost us the first goal 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Raghu Bala (@raghurambala) November 21, 2020

Conor Masterson oh dear — Ollie Taiani (@qpr_ollie) November 21, 2020

Wallace & Masterson are garbage, I’d rather have Luke Amos playing tbh — NIK ✂️ (@NikCameron42) November 21, 2020

I’m often quick to criticise Wallace but think he’s been alright today. Unfortunately just don’t think Masterson is good enough as third cb, decision not to sign another in the summer looking very shortsighted… — Ed Bach (@edward_bach) November 21, 2020