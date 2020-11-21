Queens Park Rangers drew 1-1 at home to Watford in the Championship today.

Mark Warburton’s side fell to an early deficit when Ben Wilmot scored for Watford, largely at the fault of QPR defender Conor Masterson.

The 22-year-old, former Liverpool player and Republic of Ireland U21 international has played a sporadic role of QPR’s season to date, stepping in today for Rob Dickie.

It was his first start in three and he came under some mounting online criticism following Watford’s opening goal, with plenty of fans taking to Twitter to share their dismay.

QPR have long had defensive issues under Warburton and with 16 goals already concede this season, those same problems don’t seem to be going away.

The West Londoners edge closer to the drop zone after today, and here we take a look at what the fans had to say on Masterson’s earlier error, and overall performance: