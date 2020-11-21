Stoke City claimed all three points after an exciting 4-3 win at home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

In a five-goal first-half, Stoke would go into half-time with a 3-2 lead.

A Tyrese Campbell brace cancelled out Carel Eiting’s goal midway through the first, but for Isaac Mbenza bringing Huddersfield back level before half-time.

There was still time for one more goal though – Richard Stearman was the unlucky man to put the ball into the back of his own net, granting Stoke the lead.

Sam Clucas then scored Stoke’s fourth soon after the restart, with Naby Sarr scoring what’d be a third consolation for the Terriers after an hour.

It was a patchy display from Stoke, and one man who came under some online criticism following the first-half in particular, was Tommy Smith.

The former Huddersfield defender didn’t have his greatest game for Stoke today – here’s what fans had to say about him on Twitter afterwards:

Has Tommy Smith ever crossed the ball with any pace? Floats every single ball. Does my nut in. — James Proctor (@proctor_dre) November 21, 2020

What’s wrong with just running with him Smith you don’t try and play offside there. — All Things Stoke (@AllThingsStoke) November 21, 2020

What’s smith doing omd — Wiggy (@WiggyFTW) November 21, 2020

well done tommy smith great step👏🏼 — freddy (@thedfssale) November 21, 2020

Tommy smith can’t track his man, imagine my shock — . (@SCFCOkay) November 21, 2020

🚨🚨TOMMY SMITH SWITCHED OFF KLAXON 🚨🚨 — Mark Brayford (@Brayf101) November 21, 2020