With a two-goal lead at half-time, Reading were cruising to an away win at relegated Premier League side Bournemouth. It was a game that was only there for the losing – something Velko Paunovic’s side managed to do over 45 second-half minutes.

Goals by Lucas Joao (pen 4′) and Sone Aluko (43′) had given the visiting Royals a solid base at the half-time whistle. It should have been a second-half display of calmness and level-headedness as the Reading soaked up ever-desperate Bournemouth attacks. It wasn’t.

Bournemouth came out willing to make a fist of it and shoing more than a degree of fighting spirit. A brace of close-together goals from Dominic Solanke (56′) and Arnaut Danjuma (59′) drew the Cherries level and from there they moved on.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Sport

Two further goals from Lewis Cook (77′), his first for the club, and a second from Dominic Solanke (89′) rounded off an excellent half of football from an impressive Bournemouth side whilst, for Reading, it was a 45-minute spell of football they’d rather forget.

After opening their 2020/21 Championship campaigns with an unbeaten eight-game stretch, today’s loss to Bournemouth was their fourth, successive reverse. These four games have seen them concede 13 goals and score just four times themselves.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Sport

It was a half of football that Reading fans were NOT happy with. Many of these unhappy reactions can be seen over on Twitter. Here’s a sample of what some of them have been saying.

 

