With a two-goal lead at half-time, Reading were cruising to an away win at relegated Premier League side Bournemouth. It was a game that was only there for the losing – something Velko Paunovic’s side managed to do over 45 second-half minutes.

Goals by Lucas Joao (pen 4′) and Sone Aluko (43′) had given the visiting Royals a solid base at the half-time whistle. It should have been a second-half display of calmness and level-headedness as the Reading soaked up ever-desperate Bournemouth attacks. It wasn’t.

Bournemouth came out willing to make a fist of it and shoing more than a degree of fighting spirit. A brace of close-together goals from Dominic Solanke (56′) and Arnaut Danjuma (59′) drew the Cherries level and from there they moved on.

Two further goals from Lewis Cook (77′), his first for the club, and a second from Dominic Solanke (89′) rounded off an excellent half of football from an impressive Bournemouth side whilst, for Reading, it was a 45-minute spell of football they’d rather forget.

After opening their 2020/21 Championship campaigns with an unbeaten eight-game stretch, today’s loss to Bournemouth was their fourth, successive reverse. These four games have seen them concede 13 goals and score just four times themselves.

It was a half of football that Reading fans were NOT happy with. Many of these unhappy reactions can be seen over on Twitter. Here’s a sample of what some of them have been saying.

Thought we've moved past these sorts of results, but no. Absolutely shocking second half. Completely fell apart. Spineless #readingfc https://t.co/mOs8VDj1NW — AidenRFC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AidenRFC_) November 21, 2020

Breaking records for most points in the first 8 games… Breaking records for most goals conceded in 4 games… Reading FC always breaking records… — Trenchcoat (@AdamHumphries96) November 21, 2020

I want to know what Paunovic said to the lads at halftime. #ReadingFC — Reading FC Blue And White Wall (@bluewhitewall) November 21, 2020

No shame losing to a good side like Bournemouth, but the manner of defeat is a serious worry for #readingfc Defence all over the place at times. Must get something at Millwall now. — Anthony Smith (@Smudgersport) November 21, 2020

If Sky could stop putting us on TV now that would be great #readingfc — FantasyFootballCM (@cm_fantasy) November 21, 2020

So Frustrated 4 on the bounce! I knew at half time whoever got that 3rd goal in the game would win the game we are not keeping the ball now we seem to be looking for the long ball all the time I can’t believe we lost that and by 2 goals. Bye top of the league😢#Readingfc — CooperRoyals🇬🇧💙🇲🇽 (@RobertC89059161) November 21, 2020

Supported this club long enough to know something like that was possible #readingfc — Jack (@jacktindall1) November 21, 2020

Will Reading continue to slide or right the ship once more?