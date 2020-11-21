What looked like being an afternoon of misery ended with Bournemouth delight as the Cherries came back from two goals down to overcome Reading 4-2. 

Following the game, fans were quick to hand the praise to midfielder David Brooks who took centre stage to aid in the completion of the miraculous comeback.

The Wales midfielder’s two assists provided the Cherries with the platform for victory.

The crucial three points take Jason Tindall’s side to the top of the Championship table, primed and ready for a title push later on in the campaign.

With the talent of Brooks within his squad, too, the Bournemouth manager should have more than enough to guide his side back to the top flight – just one season after dropping down a division.

The young midfielder will only continue to improve, undoubtedly to the delight of fans who expressed their delight at what was an influential performance.

See how Bournemouth fans rated Brooks’ performance today:

 

 

 

 

 

 