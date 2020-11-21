What looked like being an afternoon of misery ended with Bournemouth delight as the Cherries came back from two goals down to overcome Reading 4-2.

Following the game, fans were quick to hand the praise to midfielder David Brooks who took centre stage to aid in the completion of the miraculous comeback.

The Wales midfielder’s two assists provided the Cherries with the platform for victory.

The crucial three points take Jason Tindall’s side to the top of the Championship table, primed and ready for a title push later on in the campaign.

With the talent of Brooks within his squad, too, the Bournemouth manager should have more than enough to guide his side back to the top flight – just one season after dropping down a division.

The young midfielder will only continue to improve, undoubtedly to the delight of fans who expressed their delight at what was an influential performance.

See how Bournemouth fans rated Brooks’ performance today:

David Brooks best player on the park. Needs a bigger stage for me, potentially a top top player ⚽️ — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) November 21, 2020

Brooks with 2 assists! #afcb — Tom palmer (@tpalmer77) November 21, 2020

#afcb First half forgotten. Second half superb. I went on the red wine at half time. Coincidence? I think not. Top of the league. Lewis Cook was my MoM before he scored. I didn't change my mind. Begs, Lerma and Brooks did well. Overall, marvellous. Come on Boscombe! — Keith Brewer (@kcb49) November 21, 2020

That is a magnificent ball from Brooks! #afcb — Steve Hensman (@stevehensman1) November 21, 2020

Lewis Cook MotM for me but Brooks, Lerma, Kelly and Solanke all really good too. 👍🍒 #afcb — 👍🍒 UTC In All Depts ❤️🖤 (@UTCInAllDepts) November 21, 2020

David brooks fully fit is winning us this league. #afcb — Michael Ponchaud (@ponchafcb) November 21, 2020