Charlton Athletic’s winning streak in League One has come to an end after their 1-1 draw against Gillingham.

They travelled to Priestfield on the back on six straight wins in League One and were looking to close the gap on the automatic promotion places.



The Addicks missed a penalty in the first-half, with Gills stopper Jack Bonham denying Conor Washington. Omar Bogle won it and wanted to take it but to no avail.

Lee Bowyer’s side then dominated the second-half in terms of possession but struggled to calve out early chances.

Gillingham were then handed a soft penalty after Chris Gunter was adjudged to have fouled John Akinde, much to the anger of everyone involved with the Addicks. Ex-Wolves and Ipswich Town attacker Jordan Graham beat the in-form Ben Amos from 12 yards.

Nevertheless, the London club responded just shy of 10 minutes later through Chuks Aneke, who netted his third goal of the season. They couldn’t find a late winner though and had to settle for the point.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to the game-

The referee is having a complete mare! #cafc — Simon Emmett 🇬🇧🌍 (@simonemmett_gb) November 21, 2020

Refereeing in this division is beyond a joke #cafc — Alex Rogans (@RogDog_CAFC) November 21, 2020

We haven’t been good enough, far from it! But the officials in this league are diabolical!!! @SkyBetLeagueOne #CAFC — Elliott Crabb (@EllCrabb) November 21, 2020

The standard of the officials at this level are a joke. #cafc — Lewis Neary (@LewisNeary_) November 21, 2020

Fourth official giving the pen? League 1 🤣 Bowyer going to end up with a ban after his post match if that’s the case #cafc — Scott (@Scotty__91) November 21, 2020

Standard of referees in this league is dreadful. #cafc — Dan Bygrave (@BygraveDan) November 21, 2020