Derby County, bottom of the table and struggling, took the opportunity early this week to dispense with the services of head coach Phillip Cocu. A new man is needed and one name that is certainly doing the rounds at the money is Wayne Rooney.

Rooney, of course, is firmly embedded at Pride Park, arriving there after sponsor monies were used to bring him home to English football after a spell in the MLS representing DC United. Whilst with the capitol side, Rooney appeared in 48 games, netting 24 goals.

In essence, bringing Wayne Rooney back to English football, and convincing him to effectively step down a division, was a masterstroke by the Rams. There was more than a handful of neutral observers who feared that a player of Rooney’s calibre, even in the swansong of his career, would rip the Championship apart.

He is a player with 491 Premier League appearances and 208 top-tier goals – he’s earned his stripes on the pitch. With 53 goals, he is also England’s leading goalscorer. Part-and-parcel of him agreeing to a move to Derby was a player-coach role.

With that coaching role firmly a part of his Derby County experience, Rooney now faces the step up to managing the side, albeit it as part of a four-man, interim team for Saturday’s game against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

He’s already admitted that he wants to be considered for the full-time job at Pride Park; a consideration that he has mentioned on more than one occasion. The question that many will ask, though, is whether this is a sensible move for the beleaguered Championship side to make.

Read: Wayne Rooney on wanting the Derby job and his inspiration.

Three reasons why it would be Roon-acy for Derby to consider him for full-time manager position at Pride Park

1. Wrong man for the job: Stepping out of association football and into its American namesake. The New England Patriots were reborn as a force with Tom Brady at the helm. He took them to the Superbowl on NINE occasions and won SIX of these. They allowed him to leave, aged 42, into free agency. He went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who had a win/loss record of 7/9 last season. They are purring along at 7/3 this season. Meanwhile, the Patriots have dropped from 12/4 last season to 4/5 this season. Bringing in Rooney to revive Derby County isn’t the answer – not with what the Rams are having to contend with. Wayne Rooney is no Tom Brady even if Derby County are shades of Tampa Bay.

2. Wrong time for experimentation: Leeds United fans will tell you that you need the right man at the helm – look at Marcelo Bielsa. Before that they had a fair few hookey characters at the helm. It’s a similar situation that Derby County now face. They languish at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table and are on a terrible run of form with just ONE win from their opening 11 league games. That alone is not the sort of position that you want to say, ‘You know what? Let’s give Wayne a shot at this!’ Hail Mary attempts – those last roll of the dice moments – rarely come off and, remember, Wayne Rooney is NOT Tom Brady.



3. Not sure the fans will want it: Derby fans have seen a near-promotion to the Premier League under Frank Lampard fall to the wayside and now see a totally different scenario where relegation is a closer truth to these fans that playoffs or promotion charges. The Rams need a manager such as a ‘Neil Warnock’, or one of similar ilk, who can guarantee survival and build to push on. They certainly do not need Rooney at this time, in their current situation. These fans want the Tom Brady who revitalised the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; they don’t want Brady’s replacement at the Patriots who has guided them downwards.

Will Derby County be guilty of acts of lunacy for bringing in Wayne Rooney?