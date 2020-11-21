Bournemouth scored four second-half goals to claim a comeback win at home to Reading in the Championship today.

Reading took an early lead through a Lucas Joao penalty, with Sone Aluko doubling their lead just before the break.

It looked to be a comfortable away win in the making for the league leaders, but for two goals in quick succession from Bournemouth before the hour mark.

Dom Solanke was on hand to score his third of the season, with Arnaut Danjuma scoring his fifth just minutes later – Lewis Cook would complete the comeback with a goal in the 77th-minute, with Solanke adding the fourth late on.

Reading defender Tomas Esteves came under fire for the second goal and plenty of Reading fans took to Twitter to share their dismay at the Portuguese.

The 18-year-old arrived from Porto over summer and have since made seven Championship appearances for the Royals, including his start today.

He was taken off soon after Bournemouth’s second goal.

See what Reading fans had to say on Twitter:

Esteves again… — Jacob McQuillan (@jacob_mcquillan) November 21, 2020

Terminate esteves he's shocking — ReeceRFC (@Reece_RFC) November 21, 2020

esteves needs to go — K (@PlayboiCIarti) November 21, 2020

get rid of esteves, he's a liability. pic.twitter.com/VA3MmJWoL4 — Tommy (@Tommyjw7_) November 21, 2020

Esteves is such a liability at RB. Not a coincidence that first start was away at Blackburn and conceded loads of goals since then. — Chris Smith (@cjlsmith87) November 21, 2020

Esteves🤣🤣🤣 so bad — Max (@_MaxRFC) November 21, 2020