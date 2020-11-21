Portsmouth will look to bring their unbeaten away form to Fratton Park, as they prepare for the first of three home games on the bounce with a visit from Crewe Alexandra.

Sitting just inside the play-off positions and only three points behind second placed Hull, the boys will be hungry for a win.

Newly promoted Crewe have taken well to life in League One and have won their last two games. They currently sit in 12th-place.

Kenny Jackett is likely to start with the same shape that he ended with against Plymouth on Monday night. After starting in a 4-2-3-1, changes were made at half-time and they played the second half in a 4-4-2.

Portsmouth were much improved in the second half. John Marquis looked less isolated up front with Ellis Harrison playing off of him and they were more dynamic in the middle of the park with Andrew Cannon moving in from the flank.

With Whatmough returning against Plymouth, the only player unavailable for selection is Michael Jacobs who is suffering with a knee injury.

Here’s how Pompey could line up:

MacGillivray

Mnoga, Whatmough, Raggett, Pring

Harness, Naylor (C), Cannon, Curtis

Harrison, Marquis

The two striker set up will suit Portsmouth being the better team and having the home advantage. It will also allow them to press high and put pressure on the Crewe defence as they look to take the game to the opposition.

One thing Jackett will have to keep an eye on is the fitness of his wingers as they return from international duty with the Republic of Ireland. While Harness only travelled with the squad, Curtis featured heavily in the matches and may not last the full 90 minutes.

A win today could be the start of a good run at home as they welcome Oxford United in three days time.