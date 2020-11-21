Bournemouth hosted Reading in their return to Championship duties today, but the Royals were a goal in-front after just four minutes.

Lucas Joao was able to stride into the Bournemouth penalty box. He got as far as Cherries keeper Asmir Begovic and the Bosnian went in, bringing down Joao for a stonewall penalty.

It looked a clumsy challenge and some believe Begovic was lucky not to have been sent off – he got away with just a yellow card.

Joao stepped up confidently to score from the spot – his seventh goal in the Championship this season – and give the league leaders an early lead.

Needless to say, the opening goal brought about a strong response from Bournemouth fans online – it was an unusually bad mistake from Begovic, who was lucky not to see red.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter, and here’s what they had to say about the 33-year-old goalkeeper:

The intensity without crowd in the stadium just isn’t there. No way Cook or Begovic are that lax with screaming fans behind them.#afcb #modernfootballisrubbish — Sean (@_Salvatori_) November 21, 2020

Asmir Begovic Goalkeeper masterclass highlights vs Reading (h) pic.twitter.com/ZAY4ApkDyS — Big Man Wilfred (@AFCBWilfred) November 21, 2020

Begovic masterclass totale. Rigore provocato da pollo #Cherries — Andrea Leoni (@Lionmars) November 21, 2020

I’m more wondering how the player got as far as Begovic in the first place. #whatdefence #afcb — Christopher Nash (@blackberrychris) November 21, 2020

whats that defending — AFCBLuke™🍒 (@Luke88930596) November 21, 2020

afc bournemouth ruining my weekend again let’s gooooo pic.twitter.com/ODzjVC4QEl — 🇪🇸 (@afcboli) November 21, 2020