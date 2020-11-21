Huddersfield Town travel to Stoke City ahead of their 15:00 face-off at the Bet365 Stadium. It’s a big day, particularly for the visitors young right-back Demeaco Duhaney.

Huddersfield go in to the match off the back off a 1-1 draw against Luton, prior to the international break. Huddersfield have caught the eye this season, with their attractive brand of football seeing them dominate possession and attack teams from the get-go.

Probably the two shining lights in the Terriers impressive start to the season have been their fullbacks. Harry Toffolo and Pipa have both impressed for Huddersfield so far this season, with their willingness to overlap the wingers and provide dangerous crosses a main reason for this.

However Huddersfield will be without one of their two fullbacks today in what could be a crucial blow for Carlos Corberan’s side, as dependable Spanish defender Pipa will miss the game with a hip injury. But that offers a massive opportunity to young defender Duhaney who is expected to make his first league start of the season.

It could be a big day for Duhaney who arrived at Huddersfield from Manchester City in 2018, as the right back has a chance to show his credentials to head coach Carlos Corberan.

And Duhaney’s confidence can only be boosted by Corberan’s latest comments where on Thursday he said of the right back competition; “We have players ready to cover the position in Duhaney and Aaron Rowe and even (Richard) Stearman who has played there before.”

This can only offer hope to the English defender, as he’s mentioned before Aaron Rowe and Richards Stearman in the competition for that role. This confirms that Corberan sees Duhaney as his second choice for the right back role.

Today is a big match not only for Duhaney but the two teams in question, and at times it will be a feisty, physical affair. So if Duhaney puts in an impressive display, Corberan may have a tough choice to make as to who he starts at right back, when he has a full squad at his disposal.