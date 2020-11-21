Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has said that Luton Town loan star Rhys Norrington-Davies will remain with the Hatters for the rest of the season amid links with Stoke City and West Brom.

As covered here on The72, Luton Town loan star Rhys Norrington-Davies has been linked with a move away from parent club Sheffield United recently.

Premier League side West Brom have been linked with the full-back, as have Stoke City. Norrington-Davies’ form has seen it speculated that he could be recalled by Sheffield United in January and sold on a permanent deal.

However, Blades boss Chris Wilder has now moved to rebuff those claims. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Wilder said the club have no intentions of selling or recalling the Hatters loan star, saying:

“I have no intentions to recall him at all. He’s there for the season. He’s committed to Luton for the season.

“We will monitor his progress, he has done great and we will assess it at the end of the season what we do and where he goes with it.

“He’s done great. Every hurdle that has been put in front of him he has got over. It’s doing him no harm being at a good club with an excellent manager at both club level and international level. He’s doing fabulously well.”

Norrington-Davies, 21, has played 12 times for Luton Town, providing two assists in the process. His form saw him called up to the senior Wales squad, making his debut in the most recent international break.