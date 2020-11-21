Speaking to West London Sport, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has said that he would be open to the idea of switching systems to accommodate for an attacking partnership of Ivan Toney and Marcus Forss.

Ivan Toney’s prolific goalscoring form since joining Brentford has been catching plenty of attention. The big-money summer signing from Peterborough United has massively eased the blow of Ollie Watkins’ summer departure.

However, Toney is not the only Brentford striker in strong form. Finnish international Marcus Forss has impressed, proving to be somewhat of a super-sub for Thomas Frank.

Forss – who spent last season on loan with AFC Wimbledon – has netted four goals in eight Championship games, all of those coming off the bench. Overall, the 21-year-old has scored six goals in 12 games across all competitions.

Frank has mainly been setting Brentford up in a 4-3-3 system, also using the 3-4-3 at times. Toney has been the sole starting striker in all Championship games but now, Frank has said he would consider switching systems to accommodate for both Toney and Forss.

Speaking to West London Sport, Frank revealed he would be open to using a Toney-Forss strike partnership. He said:

“I am just very privileged to have two of the best strikers in this division. I am always clear the style of play we want to play and I want to play.

“I like to dominate on the ball and we like to press forward and be aggressive in the pressure, but it doesn’t have to be in the 4-3-3 or 3-4-3 which are the main two systems I play.

“I am open to what will make our team compete the best. If that changes slightly in some of the positions so I will be open for that. It is definitely a go-to thing we can have as we have already seen a couple of times this season.”

