Colchester United manager Steve Ball believes his side should have come away with all three points against Mansfield Town, stating the U’s were “the better side.”

The game, ending 1-1, sees the Essex based side move into the top six of League Two, now ahead of Carlisle. Despite moving into the play-off places, however, Ball has every right to be disappointed at the result.

A win could’ve seen his side move into third on goal difference and two points away from the all-important place of automatic promotion. In the end, three points proved out of reach for the U’s up against a much improved Mansfield Town side.

On paper, Colchester should have brushed the 20th placed Stags aside. On the pitch, however, Nigel Clough’s side did not look out of place and took themselves to a well-earned point.

Coming away from the game, Clough himself, much like Ball, will be feeling disappointed. But for an 85th-minute equaliser from Luke Norris, his side would have come away with all three points.

Steve Ball still believes his side deserved more from the game, however- despite needing a late equaliser, saying:

“I think we’ll take the point in the end. I thought we dominated possession and in the first half, we had a great chance with Noah Chilvers.”

He then added:

“I thought we looked good on the ball and looked good in possession. It was a bit of a freak goal to concede but I thought we really got to grips with it in the last 20 minutes and we deserved the point.

“There’s disappointment because we feel that we should be winning games but having been here a long time, you win your home games and you pick.”

The Colchester boss was also quick to praise Mansfield, saying:

“You can certainly see the confidence in them in terms of their organisation and work for each other. But I do believe we were the better side over the 90 minutes.”

Next up, the Essex based side will be tasked with overcoming a tough trip to fourth place Exeter City.