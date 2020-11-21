Speaking to the press before Stoke City’s clash with Huddersfield Town, Potters boss Michael O’Neill has said he believes his side have been made “stronger” by former Chelsea and Middlesbrough star John Obi Mikel.

Since signing for Stoke City in the summer transfer window, midfielder John Obi Mikel has been a mainstay in Michael O’Neill’s side.

The Nigerian veteran has thoroughly impressed in the middle of the park. So far, Mikel has played all 90 minutes of all 11 Championship games, wearing the captain’s armband for the last six.

Now, Potters boss O’Neill has moved to praise the impact of the 33-year-old midfielder. Speaking to the press ahead of this afternoon’s game with Huddersfield Town, he said Mikel’s presence has helped make Stoke City stronger as a unit.

“Our number of clean sheets has been impressive,” he said.

“I think that in terms of the calendar year we rank among the best teams in the divisions in clean sheets.

“It’s important how we defend as a team, not just the back four. John Obi Mikel has made us stronger in that area, I think we’re stronger as a midfield and stronger as a unit in how we defend from the front.”

Overall, Stoke City have kept five clean sheets in 11 Championship games. O’Neill’s side are also yet to concede a goal (excluding penalty shootouts) in the EFL Cup.

