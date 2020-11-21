Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has moved to heap praise on Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side.

This afternoon, Luton Town host Blackburn Rovers as Championship football returns after the international break. The Hatters currently sit in 10th place and a win could see them leap into the play-off places.

Blackburn have been dangerous in attack, with Tony Mowbray’s side the league’s top scorers so far. Tipped for a play-off battle, Rovers sit in 12th place as it stands, three points behind Jones’ Luton.

Ahead of the game, Mowbray was full of praise for his opposite number, saying Jones has done a “remarkable job”. Now, Jones has taken his turn to praise his opponents.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones tipped Blackburn Rovers to be in the fight for a play-off spot this season. He said:

“They’re an ex-Premier League side that are established at Championship level, have been at that level, are probably one of the favourites to get promoted, not automatically but I definitely think that they are high on the betting to be top six.

“They are a very good side. [They have] some real good players and look, we want to be similar to those in terms of the competitive levels, what they are able to do and who they are able to attract and so on.

“We’re competing on a good level. We’re just above them in the league so we’re showing that we are competing at this point, that we are able to maintain our levels against teams like this, week-in, week-out.

“They’re a fantastic side, real good footballers, a fluent side, they can hurt you.

“We saw that in terms of at the end of the season but look, we have strengths of our own that we have to make sure are right at it. If they are right at it, it should be a good game.”

