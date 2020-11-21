Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has said that he is wary of Nottingham Forest potentially recalling loan starlet Brennan Johnson in the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest’s highly-rated youngster Brennan Johnson has been in eye-catching form since linking up with loan club Lincoln City.

The Welshman – who made his senior Wales debut during the international break – has scored one goal in eight games for the Imps. Johnson has been a constant threat, also laying on an impressive four assists for Lincoln.

Johnson’s form has played a vital role in helping Michael Appleton’s side to a strong start to the season. Lincoln City currently sit in 5th place, three points behind League One leaders Peterborough United.

Johnson’s performances have raised fears that he could be called back to the City Ground by parent club Nottingham Forest. Now, Appleton has said he is wary of a potential recall.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, he said:

“It is brilliant for him and his family. I know his family very well. I’m sure they’re very proud he’s made his senior debut. I’m absolutely convinced it will be the first of many caps over the coming years.

“It’s double-edged really [his Lincoln impact]. The reality is, if he does get called back, it’s because he’s done well and he’s enjoyed his time at the football club and because he’s flourished and played well.

“If that does happen we have to make sure we have somebody who is potentially able to come in and replace the likes of Brennan.

“It’s going to be difficult because for a club our size, and I mean that with the greatest respect. To have someone like Brennan here with the quality he’s got it takes it up to another level at times.”

Appleton went on to recall how former loan star Tyler Walker was recalled shortly before the end of the transfer window. He added that this time around, he hopes that if any recall is made that it happens earlier in the window to give them time to find a replacement.

“It happened a couple of days before the window shut and it gives you less time (to get a replacement),” Appleton added.

“I think if there is an opportunity for Brennan to potentially go back, God forbid, then hopefully it is a lot earlier in the window to give us the chance to find a replacement.”



