With just nine goals to their name this season, entertainment hasn’t exactly been at the forefront of Birmingham City’s football this term. And this showed in last night’s stalemate with rivals Coventry City, much to the frustration of the fans.

The draw sees the Blues rise to 14th in the Championship table and, therefore, further from the dropzone.

The frustrations will still rightfully remain, however, as Aitor Karanka’s mens fell short in front of goal once more. He said, as per Birmingham Live: “It is a game we are going home – and when I say we the players have the same feeling like me – we are not disappointed, we are not upset, there is just a bad taste in the mouth because I think we could have won this game.”

Just last night, City fans were left watching a side capable of producing just two shots on target out of seven attempted.

Forward Lukas Jutkiewicz was particularly guilty of spurning the limited opportunities in front of goal.

It could be said that, if the forward was more clinical, the Blues would have walked away with the always important three points at St Andrews.

A collection of fans were quick to point this out following the final whistle on Twitter.

Paint watches Birmingham City dry #BCFC — Tom (@_Tom1875) November 20, 2020

Positives of being blues atm is Not once have I watched and thought ‘wish I was there for this’. #bcfc — kieran waddingham (@kwaddingham) November 20, 2020

It's so dull I'm starting to feel sorry for the cardboard cutouts — Gil 🌍🏐 (@RailwayEnd) November 20, 2020

Love the bloke and can’t fault him for everything he’s done for us but Jutkiewicz cannot play on his own up front. It’s Hogan, Leko or nobody. We’re never going to see the best of players like Sanchez and Bela if we continue to lump the ball forward at every opportunity #bcfc — Jonathan (@jonr1875) November 20, 2020

Jutkiewicz as the 1 up top isnt the answer….wondering when Karanka will finally work that out #bcfc — Adam Lees (@adamlees90) November 20, 2020