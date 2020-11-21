Huddersfield Town have appointed Michael Tonge as a coach in their academy, as announced by their official club website.

The former Football League midfielder will help the Terriers’ youngsters and their transition into senior football.

Tonge, who is 37 years old, made 544 appearances in his career in all competitions and will now be looking forward to a new challenge.

Huddersfield Town academy manager Emyr Humphreys has said: “The transition from playing in the Academy to succeeding in senior football is the most challenging for any young footballer.

” We’re attempting to bridge that gap through the creation of our B Team and the associated training and games programme, and Michael’s appointment in this new role is another important step in that process.”

He added: “Through a detailed interview process, Michael showed unrivalled ambition to be a success and really drive this new role forward. He had a real understanding of the steps that players need to take in order to make the transition to a senior team, and we’re delighted he’s agreed to join us.”

Tonge spent his playing days with the likes of Sheffield United, Stoke City, Leeds United, Stevenage and Port Vale, and will be a familiar face to Huddersfield fans having lined up against them on many occasions over the past two decades.

The Terriers are back in Championship action today and take on Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. They drew 1-1 with Luton Town before the international break.

The72 have picked out a predicted starting XI for the Yorkshire side this afternoon.

Who will win today?