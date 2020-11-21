Heading into the game between Birmingham City and Coventry City, a game of goals galore was not expected. Instead, a tight, cagey affair was the more predictable outcome, and that is how things played out.

Despite the lack of three points, however, Aitor Karanka was keen to insist his lack of disappointment at the result, saying: “It is a game we are going home – and when I say we the players have the same feeling like me – we are not disappointed, we are not upset, there is just a bad taste in the mouth because I think we could have won this game.”

The City boss then added: “We missed two or three clear chances where Jukey is the best, with the ball on his head. I am really pleased with his performance and this performance because again, not conceding goals. For sure we are going to score goals but if we don’t at least we have that point.”

The result sees the Blues move up into 14th and further away from the dropzone, hence the optimism of the former Middlesbrough manager.

Though, it must be said, the lack of goals at St Andrews will be a concern for Karanka. The Blues have found the back of the net on just nine occasions so far this campaign.

To put that into context, only three sides have failed to score less- all three of those sides currently sit in the dropzone.

The lack of goals could well prove season-defining for Aitor Karanka and his Birmingham side.