Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is looking to make some signings this winter, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The Trotters manager believes his side are ‘three or four’ players short and it eager to get some deals done in the January transfer window.

Bolton are understood to be keen on bringing in another goalkeeper to add more competition to current options Billy Crellin and Matt Gilks.

It has been a tough start to life in League Two for the North West side and they are currently sat in 17th place after three wins from their opening 12 games.

Evatt has provided an insight into his transfer plans: “I have spoken to the board and there’s room because we have kept ourselves sustainable and within budget. There is room to bring players in. I think we are three or four light. If we can add those bits of quality to what we already have in certain areas of the pitch then we’ll only improve.

“The challenge for us is to make sure that we are in contact of the upper echelons of the table when it comes to January because if we are, we’ll only progress.”

The ex-Blackpool and Chesterfield defender added: “This club is heading in the right direction. We are getting things right off the pitch, and that’s credit to the board, Sharon (Brittan, chairman) and the rest. We are now getting a better reputation, we’ve got the integrity and honesty and we’re building the connection with the community again.”

Bolton are in action today away at Stevenage and will be looking to build on their win against Salford City last time out in the league.

