Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has said his side will look to sign a striker in January, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes are in the hunt for some attacking reinforcements but will wait until the next transfer window.

Barnsley have been linked with ex-Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli on a free transfer. However, they are not expected to pursue a deal to sign him at this time.

The Yorkshire side are in need of some more depth up top to help in their push for survival.

“I think it is not a secret we are looking for a striker,” Ismael has said. “For sure, we have a lot of names proposed to us and Mario Balotelli was among them. The first important thing is that any player must to us come fit and able to contribute immediately.

“That’s why it’s always a dangerous situation to go in free agent market with our way to play football and the second thing is that with Cauley Woodrow and Victor (Adeboyejo), we have two strikers capable to play this way of football. I think we need to wait until January to make the right decision.”

Barnsley are currently sat in 17th place in the Championship after three wins from the opening 11 games of the season.

They are in action today against Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest at Oakwell.

