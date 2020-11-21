Aberdeen have insisted they won’t ‘sell any players on the cheap’, with striker Sam Cosgrove having been previously linked with all of Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City.

The club lost one of their prize assets over summer, as Scott McKenna left for Nottingham Forest in a club-record deal of £3 million.

It’s proving to be a bargain for Forest and in the midst of financial hardship for football clubs, Aberdeen have insisted that they won’t allow any more names to go for under market value.

Speaking to the Evening Express, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said:

“We will not sell any player under their value at all. There were maybe one or two clubs who maybe thought, with assets we have and going through Covid, that we would be easy to deal with.

“However, negotiations with Nottingham Forest took about two weeks. We will only sell a player if it is right for Aberdeen, the right money and that we have got cover for that player.

“We have a clear plan on the playing side and will certainly resist if we are not getting market value for any of our players.”

Cosgrove looks like the next Aberdeen man to be heading towards the exit – the Englishman scored 11 Scottish Premiership goals last season and has one in three this time round.

Having started the campaign on the sidelines, he’s quickly returned and is again showing his class up in Scotland.

It remains likely that he’ll be heading south of the border in the future, with the 23-year-old having been strongly linked with several Championship clubs throughout the year.

Either one of Boro, QPR or Stoke could reignite their interest in Cosgrove. But given Aberdeen’s firmness in their asking price, it could deter a lot of teams from making a January move.