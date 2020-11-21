Reports from Lancashire Live this morning have discussed Harry Wilson’s current form at Cardiff City, after the Liverpool midfielder opted for South Wales over Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s club have started the season slowly and they look all but set for a relegation battle in the coming weeks and months.

It comes after a stale summer in the transfer window and one player who Dyche missed out on is Wilson – the Welshman was sent out on loan by Liverpool, but he opted for a move down to the Championship.

At Cardiff, Wilson has scored two goals in five Championship appearances.

He’s quickly become a fan favourite at the club and he remains a Wales international. But should his current form continue up until January, will Liverpool look to bring him up to the Premier League?

It’s unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will bring Wilson into his own starting line-up, but he might seek a club like Burnley for Wilson to spend the rest of this season at.

With Lancashire Live reporting on Wilson it seems likely that the fans would love for Wilson to link up at Turf Moor in January, and it could be a likely outcome.

Last season saw Chelsea recall Conor Gallagher from Charlton Athletic, before sending him to Swansea City higher up the Championship table.

The same could happen for Wilson and Burnley, but Cardiff and Neil Harris will be hoping that they have enough pull to keep the 23-year-old in South Wales until the end of the season.