Luton Town’s Rhys Norrington-Davies is catching the eye on loan from Sheffield United.

The left-back has been linked with a move to Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion over the past couple of days, as covered by The72.

Norrington-Davies, who is 21 years old, joined the Hatters on loan from the Blades in the last transfer window and is enjoying regular first-team football in the Championship.

He is apparently on the radar of other clubs now, despite never making a senior appearance for Sheffield United.

Luton boss Jones believes the best is still yet to come from his and has said, as per Luton Today: “Rhys started like a house on fire first, but then, at 21 years of age, when you play that amount of games in quick succession, because we had no other one to bring in, we’ve not seen the best of him.

“Now, it’s good that we have that amount of players in that area, so that we can freshen up, have that athleticism and that attacking edge from our full backs and that’s something we work on. We feel we’ve done brilliantly to get through this spell because we’ve had a lot of players without a pre-season, game time and some have got injured.”

The Wales international has previously gained experience on loan at Barrow and Rochdale and will be eager to help Luton push for the Play-Offs.

The Hatters are in action today against Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road.

In other Luton news, they continue to keep tabs on Concord Rangers striker Temi Babalola, as per The72.

Who will win today?