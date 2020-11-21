Arsenal and former Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah has previously been linked with a loan move to Bristol City, with Kevin Campbell urging the forward to seek loan experience in the New Year.

The former Arsenal striker has told Football Insider of his admiration for the 21-year-old, who spent the first-half of last season on loan at Leeds United.

He featured 17 times in the Championship, scoring three. He was recalled midway through the season though, and he’d go on to feature 13 times in the Premier League for Arsenal last time round.

With eight to his name this season, and the one goal, it looks as though Nketiah might be heading for another loan move, and the Championship could be the ideal place.

Following his Arsenal return at the start of the year, Bristol City emerged as strong candidates to take him in on loan. Today, with manager Dean Holden in charge, the Robins could yet reignite their interest this January.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said of Nketiah:

”Nketiah has a knack for goals but I think he needs to go out on loan for another season, playing back-to- back games to get that confidence in his own body.

“Coming off the bench and playing sparingly is okay but there is nothing better than getting a run of starts to understand that you can do it at the top level.

“You have got to go through the tough parts. You need to get kicked, feel the pain and the soreness. That is what he needs to do.”

Plenty of other Championship clubs might be interested in bringing Nketiah on loan, or Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta might even prefer a Premier League loan for the striker.