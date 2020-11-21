Former striker Frank McAvennie has told Football Insider that Scotland and Queens Park Rangers forward Lyndon Dykes ill play at a ‘higher level’ than the West London club.

The 25-year-old has had quite the season; joining QPR from Livingston, scoring his first goal in the English Championship, becoming Scotland’s no.9 and guiding them into the Euro 2020 finals.

He’s quickly risen the ranks at both club and international level and now, it looks like Dykes is on an upwards trajectory. Speaking to Football Insider about his form, McAvennie said:

“Celtic and Rangers have talked about him. The boy has impressed me. I liked him at Livingston, I saw him destroy the Rangers defence and I saw him destroy the Celtic defence single-handedly.

“He led the line for Scotland on his own and held the ball up so well. It was no coincidence that when he went off against Serbia the game changed. They started to get on top.

“I have been very impressed with him but he will not come back to Rangers or Celtic now. He is going to move up.”

Dykes featured in both of Scotland’s international fixtures this month – in the win at Serbia and the defeat in Israel last time out.

The QPR man has become a cult hero amongst Scottish national fans and amongst the QPR faithful too – he’s scored three Championship goals this season, but is yet to score from open play.

Mark Warburton will be delighted with his summer signing and he’ll be hoping for him to continue his scoring form when QPR host Watford later today.

A win for Watford could see them go top of the Championship table.