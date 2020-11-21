Tony Pulis takes charge of Sheffield Wednesday for the first time today.

The experienced boss’ new side travels to Deepdale for a tricky test against Preston North End.

Pulis, who is 61 years old, has been chosen as the man to replace Garry Monk and will be looking to start off with a win.

The ex-Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough manager will be eager to get his Wednesday side organised at the back this afternoon.

It will be interesting to see who he selects as his first starting eleven in Lancashire today. They could climb out of the bottom three with a win, leapfrogging Wycombe Wanderers and Coventry City in the process.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has said, as per their website: “It’s only been a few days but it’s up to all of us to impress the new manager. It’s a new challenge, there’s possibilities for everyone and it’s up to us as players. The hard work has started. Hard work and endeavour, that’s his ethos. He’s a winner and he wants winners in his team.”

Here is what the Owls have been saying on Twitter ahead of Preston-

As much as I want us to win today, I care more about an improvement in performance to start with. Want to see us create chances, I want balls into the box. Rhodes first goal scorer! #swfc — Adam Thompson (@adam7485) November 21, 2020

Pulis first game today, be nice to start off with a win😁 #swfc — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) November 21, 2020

Pulis' big problem now is that it's going to be difficult to play with anything other than 3/5 at the back because of the sheer volume of centrebacks we have and we also don't have a recognised leftback. However a Pulis style 5-atb would be an absolute iron wall. #swfc — Joseph Staniforth (@JStaniforth_) November 20, 2020

If we start with Rhodes and Westwood tomorrow I reckon the latter is the bigger gamble. Pulis has played a blinder with JR over the last couple of days and I really hope and (suspect it will) pay off #swfc — Paul Taylor (@WOTMTPaul) November 20, 2020

Good luck to Tony Pulis and his team. It's great to have an experienced manager at the helm. #swfc — Craig P Sheppard (@PCGuru07) November 20, 2020

