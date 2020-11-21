Tony Pulis takes charge of Sheffield Wednesday for the first time today. 

The experienced boss’ new side travels to Deepdale for a tricky test against Preston North End.

Pulis, who is 61 years old, has been chosen as the man to replace Garry Monk and will be looking to start off with a win.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Sport

The ex-Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough manager will be eager to get his Wednesday side organised at the back this afternoon.

It will be interesting to see who he selects as his first starting eleven in Lancashire today. They could climb out of the bottom three with a win, leapfrogging Wycombe Wanderers and Coventry City in the process.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has said, as per their website: “It’s only been a few days but it’s up to all of us to impress the new manager. It’s a new challenge, there’s possibilities for everyone and it’s up to us as players. The hard work has started. Hard work and endeavour, that’s his ethos. He’s a winner and he wants winners in his team.”

