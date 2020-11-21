Huddersfield Town make the trip to Staffordshire to face Stoke City. It’s likely to be a tough game for Carlos Corberan’s side, here is their predicted lineup for the game.



The Terriers went into the international break with a 1-1 stalemate against Luton Town. Tomorrow they’ll be without Spanish right back Pipa who is injured. This is a massive blow for Carlos Corberan as he has played a massive part in the Terriers impressive start to the season.

Spanish midfielder Alex Vallejo could potentially be involved today to make his Huddersfield debut. This debut would come after completing quarantine and training with the club for a couple of weeks.

Striker Danny Ward could make his first competitive start since the Terriers’ League Cup defeat at the hands of Rochdale in September.

Predicted lineup: Huddersfield Town

Predicted formation 4-3-3

Ben Hamer (GK)

Demeaco Duhaney

Christopher Schindler

Naby Sarr

Harry Toffolo

Jonathan Hogg

Lewis O’Brien

Carel Eiting

Isaac Mbenza

Josh Koroma

Fraizer Campbell

If the Terriers are going to leave Stoke with three points they’ll have to remain defensively disciplined. Under Corberan, Huddersfield have become one of the most attacking teams in the division but have, at times, become prone to counter attacks. If they remain disciplined today they will cause the Potters problems and may even win the game.

Their boss has told their website: “I think one of the keys in this period of time was to prepare the team for the number of games we have now. We are going to play every two or three days so the time we can train with the players that are playing the games is reduced.”